Consulting Services Offered To Police Agencies By Coercive Interrogation Expert And Former Chief Of Police

“Serious improvements need to take place in how suspects are interrogated ,” says Brian Leslie, a nationally recognized expert in coercive interrogation.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Leslie is a former Chief of Police and a nationally recognized expert in coercive interrogation, interviews, and investigative methods. In efforts to improve interrogation and interview standards in police agencies, Criminal Case Consultants Inc. ( www.coerciveinterrogationexpert.com ) will begin to reach out to offer consulting and assessment services for large and small police agencies throughout the United States and Canada.

“Serious improvements need to take place in how suspects are interrogated and the underlining investigative work before conducting an interrogation,” says Leslie. “I believe that most police agencies would want to know where their weaknesses are before having a confession in a major felony case suppressed in court.” Leslie continues, “I have examined many felony cases, mainly homicides and sex offense cases, in more than forty-five of the fifty states just in the last three years, providing forensic reports and court testimony.
Leslie says that when he examines interrogations by law enforcement for the defense, he identifies such coercive techniques as sleep deprivation, narrative traps, word, and narrative integration, blackout confession narratives, the targeting of suspect vulnerabilities such as mental illness, drug use, and alcoholism, as well as an overuse of maximization's and minimization's. Excessive use of these types of coercive techniques can render confessions questionable or even false.

An abundance of these types of coercive techniques is used because the investigation, in many cases, is flawed. The investigators become reliant on the confession to render a conviction in court. Leslie also continues by saying it goes further than that. “How the witnesses and alleged victims were interviewed is critical. When I examine many of these interviews and how they were conducted, I find many instances of word and narrative integration also being used,” says Leslie. “These flawed statements can become one of the reasons for targeting the wrong suspect in some cases,” Leslie continues.
Leslie says that by providing consulting and assessment services to police agencies, it may be a first step to improving their internal policies on when and how interrogations are conducted.



About Brian Leslie and Criminal Case Consultants Inc.

Brian Leslie is a former Chief Of Police and nationally recognized expert in coercive interrogations and interviews
