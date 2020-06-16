Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,780 in the last 365 days.

CULVERT REPLACEMENTS IN BUTTE COUNTY

For Immediate Release:  Monday, June 15, 2020 Contact: Joel Flesner, 605-892-2872   

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin replacing culverts under Highway 85 at mile markers 57, 62 and 68, north of Belle Fourche the week of June 22, 2020.

Highway 85 will be reduced to one lane at mile markers 57 and 62 with traffic controlled by flaggers. A gravel surface will be in place until asphalt pavement is placed.

Highway 85 will be reduced to one lane at mile marker 68 with traffic controlled by stop signs. A gravel surface will be in place until asphalt pavement is placed.

Motorists are reminded to slow down through work zones and be aware of suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

Additional culvert repairs and asphalt resurfacing will be completed throughout the year on this area-wide project.    

The prime contractor on this $8.6 million project is Anderson Western, Inc. from Bismarck, North Dakota. 

The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 30, 2020.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

You just read:

CULVERT REPLACEMENTS IN BUTTE COUNTY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.