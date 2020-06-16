CULVERT REPLACEMENTS IN BUTTE COUNTY

For Immediate Release: Monday, June 15, 2020 Contact: Joel Flesner, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin replacing culverts under Highway 85 at mile markers 57, 62 and 68, north of Belle Fourche the week of June 22, 2020.

Highway 85 will be reduced to one lane at mile markers 57 and 62 with traffic controlled by flaggers. A gravel surface will be in place until asphalt pavement is placed.

Highway 85 will be reduced to one lane at mile marker 68 with traffic controlled by stop signs. A gravel surface will be in place until asphalt pavement is placed.

Motorists are reminded to slow down through work zones and be aware of suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

Additional culvert repairs and asphalt resurfacing will be completed throughout the year on this area-wide project.

The prime contractor on this $8.6 million project is Anderson Western, Inc. from Bismarck, North Dakota.

The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 30, 2020.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

