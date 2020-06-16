Highway 115/Lincoln County Highway 106 Intersection Closure

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing the Highway 115 and Lincoln County Highway 106 intersection today, June 16 through July 14 for concrete paving operations.

Traffic will be detoured around the intersection at Lincoln County Highway 110, Interstate 29, Lincoln County Highway 106, Louise Avenue, and 69th Street.

The $18.3 million project will reconstruct 3.3 miles of Highway 115 (Minnesota Ave.) from just south of the 85th Street intersection to 0.3 miles south of the Lincoln County Highway 110 intersection.

Work includes grading, structure work, concrete paving, curb & gutter, asphalt concrete paving, storm sewer, traffic signals and lighting.

The prime contractor for this project is T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

