Middlesex/MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:20A302465

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION:Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-299-9191

DATE/TIME:06/16/2020 1100 hrs

STREET:VT RT 14

TOWN:Williamstown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:Falls Bridge Rd

WEATHER:Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS:Roadwork

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:Alicia Huntley

AGE:18

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:09

VEHICLE MAKE:Cadillac

VEHICLE MODEL:STS

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:Driver Side

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:Thomas Busconi

AGE:50

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2019

VEHICLE MAKE:Dodge Ram

VEHICLE MODEL:1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:Driver Side

INJURIES:None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash

on VT RT 14 and Falls Bridge Rd in Williamstown. Investigation revealed the

vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on VT RT 14 through a road work

zone when they side swiped along the driver side doors. Both vehicles sustained

minor damage to the driver's side. There were no injuries and both vehicles were

able to be driven.