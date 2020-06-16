Apply Now for New Safe on the Farm Cost Share Program

Minnesota U-Pick Operations, On-Farm Markets and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Farms seeking help to ensure a safe and sanitary experience at farms and pick-up sites can apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) new Safe on the Farm Direct Marketing Cost Share program.

Eligible businesses may be reimbursed up to $250 for the purchase of equipment and supplies that will help them comply with the Guidance for Minnesota U-Pick Operations and On-Farm Markets (pdf).

Examples of eligible equipment include handwashing stations, personal protective equipment, tables to create space between workers and customers, signage to properly communicate safety instructions or social distancing, sanitation supplies to clean commonly touched surfaces, and rope, fencing, tape, chalk, or flags to guide customers through their farm experience.

In order to qualify, the applicant must be a current or new Minnesota Grown member.

Applications to the program are being accepted now through August 31, 2020, or until all funds are depleted. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Businesses will receive payment approximately two to four weeks after their application is approved.

For more information and to get an application form, visit the MDA’s Safe on the Farm Cost Share web page.

Funding for this program is made available through the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Program.

Media Contact Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications 651-201-6629 Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us