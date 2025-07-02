MDA to Conduct Spongy Moth Aerial Management in Aitkin, Carlton, Itasca, Pine, and St. Louis Counties

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is preparing to aerially manage 24 sites in Aitkin, Carlton, Itasca, Pine, and St. Louis counties to slow the spread of spongy moth, a destructive invasive forest pest. Officials will likely conduct the aerial management activities July 16-22, beginning as early as 6:30 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. These dates are dependent on weather conditions in the area.

The 24 sites total approximately 83,760 acres. A map of the sites is available on the MDA website. Residents can also look up their address on an interactive map to determine if they are within any of these areas.

The MDA will use a method of mating disruption which uses the aerial application of a non-toxic waxy, food-grade substance containing pheromones specific to spongy moths that confuse the male moths. This makes it difficult for the male spongy moths to find females, reducing mating success. The result is fewer caterpillars hatching and attacking trees next year.

The mating disruption product will be applied by low-flying yellow planes contracted by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service in a joint project with the MDA. The product is not harmful to humans, animals, birds, or other insects, and will help protect forest health, property values, and the state’s tourism industry.

Unlike other spongy moth treatments that have been delayed or cut due to federal government funding, this treatment is able to move forward as scheduled. The MDA continues to monitor how federal funding decisions impact our ability to manage spongy moth across the state.

To help area citizens stay informed, the MDA has set up a Report a Pest Info Line at 1-888-545-6684 with the latest details about aerial management dates and times. On the morning of the application, residents can call the phone number with any questions they may have. Simply press 0 (zero) to speak to someone. The MDA's website also has information about spongy moths and control efforts.

Residents can also sign up for text or email updates about aerial management progress. On the Spongy Moth Map you can click each area (outlined in blue) you would like to receive updates for, then follow the “sign up for text or email notification” link.

Spongy moths are among America's most destructive tree pests, having caused millions of dollars in damage to eastern forests. The moths are now threatening Minnesota. If present in large numbers, spongy moth caterpillars can defoliate large sections of forest. Oak, poplar, birch, and willow are among their preferred hosts. The moths spread slowly on their own, but people can unintentionally help them spread to new areas by transporting firewood or other items on which the moths have laid their eggs.

Contact the Minnesota Department of Agriculture at 1-888-545-6684 or reportapest@state.mn.us with questions regarding spongy moth and the planned management activities.

###

Media Contact

Brittany Raveill, MDA Communications

651-201-6131

Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us