Waiver of Distance Learning Limitations for Continuing Legal Education Requirements
The Supreme Court of South Carolina
RE: Waiver of Distance Learning Limitations for Continuing Legal Education Requirements
Appellate Case No. 2020-000447
ORDER
The South Carolina Appellate Court Rules provide that members of the South Carolina Bar may obtain no more than eight credit hours of Continuing Legal Education (CLE) via online or telephonic courses in an annual reporting year. Section V(B)(3), Appendix C to Part IV, SCACR. After consultation with the Commission on Continuing Legal Education and Specialization, and based on the continued development of issues caused by COVID-19 and a potential lack of available in-person courses, this Court finds it appropriate to waive this restriction for the current annual reporting year.
Accordingly, lawyers and judges may earn all or any portion of the CLE credit they are required to obtain for the 2020-2021 annual reporting year through online or telephonic programs.1
s/Donald W. Beatty C.J.
s/John W. Kittredge J.
s/Kaye G. Hearn J.
s/John Cannon Few J.
s/George C. James, Jr. J.
Columbia, South Carolina June 16, 2020