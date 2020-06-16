Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Waiver of Distance Learning Limitations for Continuing Legal Education Requirements

2020-06-16-02

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

RE: Waiver of Distance Learning Limitations for Continuing Legal Education Requirements

Appellate Case No. 2020-000447

 

ORDER

The South Carolina Appellate Court Rules provide that members of the South Carolina Bar may obtain no more than eight credit hours of Continuing Legal Education (CLE) via online or telephonic courses in an annual reporting year.  Section V(B)(3), Appendix C to Part IV, SCACR.  After consultation with the Commission on Continuing Legal Education and Specialization, and based on the continued development of issues caused by COVID-19 and a potential lack of available in-person courses, this Court finds it appropriate to waive this restriction for the current annual reporting year. 

Accordingly, lawyers and judges may earn all or any portion of the CLE credit they are required to obtain for the 2020-2021 annual reporting year through online or telephonic programs.1

1 This Order does not waive the restriction on carrying forward online and telephone credit in Section A(3) of Appendix C, which provides, "Credit for online and telephone courses in excess of the maximum eight (8) hours per reporting year cannot be carried forward."

s/Donald W. Beatty                        C.J.

s/John W. Kittredge                           J.

s/Kaye G. Hearn                                J.

s/John Cannon Few                           J.

s/George C. James, Jr.                      J.

Columbia, South Carolina June 16, 2020

 

Waiver of Distance Learning Limitations for Continuing Legal Education Requirements

