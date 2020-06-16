Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

RE: Completion of the Essentials Series by Newly Admitted Members Appellate Case No. 2020-000447

ORDER

Rule 408(a)(3) of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules (SCACR) requires that certain newly admitted members admitted pursuant to Rule 402, SCACR, complete an Essentials Series course administered by the South Carolina Bar. Based on the continued development of issues caused by COVID-19 and a potential lack of available in-person courses, this Court finds it appropriate to waive the requirement that a newly admitted member attend an in-person Essentials Series course.

Accordingly, any newly admitted member may satisfy this requirement by completing an Essentials Series course online for the 2020-2021 annual reporting year.

s/Donald W. Beatty C.J. s/John W. Kittredge J. s/Kaye G. Hearn J. s/John Cannon Few J. s/George C. James, Jr. J.

Columbia, South Carolina June 16, 2020