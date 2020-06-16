MV Crash- Middlesex
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A302446
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/15/2020 1345 hours
STREET: I-89 South
TOWN: Brookfield
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 39
WEATHER: Fine
ROAD CONDITIONS: Fine
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Randy Gonzales
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front and passenger side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: NA
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Thomas Matthews
AGE: 73
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: 4Runner
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/15/2020 at approximately 1350 hours Troopers responded to a rollover crash
on I-89 south near mile marker 39. An investigation revealed Randy Gonzalez had
started swerving near this location and struck the side of Thomas Matthew's
vehicle. Matthews lost control of his vehicle and went over a guard rail into
the median and rolled. Gonzalez left the scene and was stopped in Bethel on
I-89 by the Orange County Sheriff's Department where he was subsequently taken
into custody for suspicion of DUI by OCSD. Gonzalez was issued citations for leaving the scene of an accident and DUI.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/2020 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.