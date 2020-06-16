MV Crash- Middlesex

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A302446

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2020 1345 hours

STREET: I-89 South

TOWN: Brookfield

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 39

WEATHER: Fine

ROAD CONDITIONS: Fine

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Randy Gonzales

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front and passenger side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Thomas Matthews

AGE: 73

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: 4Runner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/15/2020 at approximately 1350 hours Troopers responded to a rollover crash

on I-89 south near mile marker 39. An investigation revealed Randy Gonzalez had

started swerving near this location and struck the side of Thomas Matthew's

vehicle. Matthews lost control of his vehicle and went over a guard rail into

the median and rolled. Gonzalez left the scene and was stopped in Bethel on

I-89 by the Orange County Sheriff's Department where he was subsequently taken

into custody for suspicion of DUI by OCSD. Gonzalez was issued citations for leaving the scene of an accident and DUI.

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/2020 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.