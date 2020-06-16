Face Shield Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $3.5 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

The face shield market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during 2019–2025. The report provides market size & forecast in revenue and volume.

The global face shield market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2019–2025. The report provides market size & forecast in both revenue and volume.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global face shield market would realize an absolute growth of 107%, a leap of over $840 million revenue between 2019 and 2025.

2. The constant demand from the healthcare and commercial sectors will boost the overall shipment of face shields to reach over 230 million units by 2025, registering an absolute growth of 95% between 2019 and 2025.

3. In 2020, the global sales for face shields from the healthcare sector is likely to register over 1000% growth, contributing over $1.5 billion to the global market.

4. Although the healthcare sector exhibits the highest revenue projection for 2020, vendors could expect renewed growth tractions from the construction sector after COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022, pertaining to the growing construction markets worldwide.

5. Currently, over 60% of the market revenue is coming from the US and Europe. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, mandatory changes in hospital policies and focus on safety of healthcare personnel will continue to boost the demand for face shields from these regions.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by material, end-user, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 3 key vendors and 28 other vendors

The global face shield market has been highly influenced by the increased demand from the construction industry. The increased stringency in implementing workplace safety solutions in several end-user industries has been a major factor contributing to the market growth. Awareness of several safety standards and regulations has led to an increase in demand for protective equipment, thereby impacting the demand for face shield products in the market.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is an important factor driving the market. Several government initiatives are implemented to avoid the spread or containment of the virus among individuals across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has enforced hospitals to expand prevention and control measures such as hand protection & hygiene, visitor restrictions, along with the testing of employees, with universal masking solutions for Healthcare Professionals (HCPs). Hence, one of the most important needs is to focus on the introduction of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for the usage against SARS-CoV-2 as per the guidelines given by governments and healthcare agencies. Part of PPE kit, such as face shields, offers full coverage to the face of the health professionals, thereby reducing the risk of self-contamination.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the face shield market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Construction Activities

• Emergence of Stringent Regulatory Framework

• Advancements in Technology and Innovative Solutions

• Increasing Disease Outbreaks across the World

The study considers the present scenario of the face shield market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Face Shield Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, end-user, and geography. The growing investment in healthcare expenditure, along with the increasing number of innovative products is anticipated to boost the market growth. With the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, the demand for equipment such as face shields, disposable gloves, medical mask, N95 respirators, eye protection goggles, and disposable gowns to take care of patients and, keep the workforce safe and healthy is witnessing an exponentially surge in demand for personal protective equipment.

Face shields used in the construction industry protect workers from irreversible facial disfigurements, which otherwise are expected to take place in case of flying debris or other types of projectiles. The construction industry is a crucial focus area for vendors to look at owing to the high demand for face shield solutions. Hence, construction sites pose risks of noteworthy injuries, particularly eye injuries or injuries from airborne debris; however, face shields in such situations play the most vital role in protecting the worker. The global construction industry is expected to reach $8 trillion by 2030, which is majorly driven by the US, China, and India; hence, the demand for face shields is likely to grow.

The polycarbonate segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% from 2019–2025. Polycarbonate face shields are economical, safe, as well as effective to counter in case of direct spray protection from airborne droplets. These are being used in conjunction with the N95 or other grades of masks. Hence, polycarbonate replaceable clear shields offer increased safety to patients and health employees in hospitals, clinics, wards, and other healthcare facilities.

Cellulose acetates are gaining a profound increase in demand for their usage in face shields. These sheets are widely being used in the application areas wherein, high rigidity and clarity are required. This includes its usage in the chemical industry in which a high optical clarity while dealing with various chemicals plays an utmost role. These are plant-based plastic, which is hypoallergenic. They offer higher impact resistance and withstand cracking or crazing at a wider range of temperatures.

Segmentation by Material

• Polycarbonate

• Cellulose Acetate

Segmentation by End-user

• Healthcare

• Construction

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Manufacturing

• Others

Insights by Geography

North America is the largest face shield market, which accounted for a market share of over 32% in revenue in 2019. The United States holds a significant face shield market share, which can be attributed to the widespread usage in healthcare facilities, including a large number of nursing homes, hospitals, construction sites, and chemical laboratories in the region. With the rise in infectious diseases in the region, the need for protective gear and equipment in the region is expected to witness an increase. The expansion of the construction industry is expected to contribute to an increase in demand for protective equipment such as face shields that have profound usage among workers. In 2019, APAC accounted for a share of over 27% by unit shipments in 2019. APAC was led by China, which is also one of the significant markets for face shields. These products are profoundly used in the construction and mining sector to offer face and head protection to site workers from several safety hazards.

Segmentation by Geography

• North America

Insights by Vendors

The global face shield market share is highly concentrated currently, with several local and global players in the market. The competition is intense. The rapidly changing technological scenario can adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the face shield domain. One of the key strategies implemented by market players is the introduction of differentiated products and solutions.

Prominent Vendors

• The 3M Company

• Honeywell International

• Key Surgical

Other Prominent Vendors

Key Questions Answered:

• What is the market size of global face shield market?

• What are the factors affecting the growth of the global market?

• Who are the leading vendors in global face shield market and what are their market shares?

• What is the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global face shield market?

