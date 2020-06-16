Clutch Awards The NineHertz #1 Top Mobile Game Development Companies 2020
The NineHertz, mobile app and web development company ranked top in the list of top mobile game development companies in 2020 released the Clutch.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NineHertz, an eminent mobile app and web development company ranked top in the list of top mobile game development companies in 2020, recently released by the Clutch.
The firm provides a platform for small and mid-market businesses with added support for marketing, advertising, design, development, software, consultants and IT companies. Clutch, timely rolls out the list of top companies considering various factors. They perform B2B research, reviews and ratings to find out top contenders.
In the recent updates from Clutch for the top mobile game development companies, The NineHertz won the race and got secured first place. Fundamentally, the listing was based on the client testimonials or reviews from the satisfied customers. It is a great achievement for The NineHertz that has already received recognition for mobile app development and now has been rewarded with the title of best mobile game development company among 610 other firms. The credit goes to the firm’s dedicated team of top mobile game developers who have expertise and years of experience in their domain and deliberately perform their duties to serve the clientele even in this COVID-19 pandemic situation.
The NineHertz offers game development facilities for 2D and 3D web games and app games in different genres. If you are having any outstanding idea or concept and want to develop a game application, The NineHertz is an ideal partner, you can choose to bring out your imagination into reality. The company promises to build the best matchmaker game solution for iPhone, iPad and Android using a variety of software and technologies.
It includes SmartFox server for multi-level and multi-player game development, unity game development for better gameplay experience and performance along with game running ease on more than 25 platforms. Additionally, The NineHertz utilizes other technologies as well like Unreal Engine, Cocos2Dx, HTML5 and Photon for mobile game development. Using these technologies, the firm offers development in different categories such as 2D and 3D game, poker game, casino game app, racing, arcade, sports games, board games etc.
The NineHertz ranked top #1 in the list of top mobile game development companies 2020 which enhances the firm’s reliability and ensures delivery of quality products within a given timeline and estimated budget.
Hemendra Singh
The NineHertz
+1 315-381-4100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn