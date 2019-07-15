All About Apps Unwraps the Top App Development Companies in Canada 2019

All About Apps recently updated a list of top Mobile App Development Companies in Canada 2019 on its website.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobile app development in Canada has been going through a phase of increase with new and amazing companies coming forth carrying their newest trends and technologies for their customer base.There are so many different businesses all around the world which are becoming mobile-ready. That is because these businesses are integrating all of their operations with the best mobile-friendly applications. One of the countries in the world which is not a stranger to the trends of mobile app development is definitely Canada. There is just so much to learn about the mobile app development from the different agencies which are established in the country. This report here will provide an in-depth analysis of mobile app development companies and their market research as well.The major players in this section are:• Net Solutions• Clearbridge Mobile• Macadamian• Pieoneers• MindSea• Devfusion• Consultica• FreshWorks StudioThe report attempts to provide an in-depth analysis and research of top mobile app development companies in Canada to serve the clients and customers who are looking for app development service in Canada.Net SolutionsNet Solutions is one of the best global digital agencies that has been helping different brands in leveraging their analytics, design, and engineering in order to create some personalized and meaningful experience for the customers. Ever since the existence of Net Solutions in the year 2000, the company started with 225+ members in the development of software products, mobility solutions, and web applications. The company serves some of the best customers all over the world such as IMG, Microsoft, Euro Car Parts, Ingram Micro and so much more. Till this date, the company holds about 201-500 employees in total.Clearbridge MobileThis award-winning premier company of full-stack mobile application development is one of the best ones on the list because of the user-focused product design and also the important engineering services. The company came to existence in the year 2011 and has been developing over 200 applications for different startups. Their clients range from Fortune 1000 to the recent startups and their apps have been downloaded by about 100 million users from all over the world. This company also provides some services of UI/UX design, strategic consulting, development as well as maintenance. The employee count of the company is about 200+.MacadamianThis is another one of the full-service software development and design firms which assists the clients in product preparation to making them ready for the market. There are different ranges of services provided by the company such as the design, engineering, and usability services too. The solutions that they provide are the ones that are founded with design and creativity. The plus point of the company is that the users are able to leverage all the benefits of Big Data, Cloud, Internet of Things and some other factors to provide experiences to the customers. Founded in the year 1997, the company now employed over 500 people who have been serving the amazing company. The major clients of the company are Telus Health, Amgen, and Pitney Bowes.PieoneersPieoneers is another award-winning mobile and web development studio which is situated in Vancouver. There are about 50+ mobile and web applications delivered by the company to the iOS and the Android market. Applications created with seamless UI and the responsiveness is some of the best things about the company. The team consisting of about 50 employees in total has established the business and some other startups in Canada as well as the US. Founded in the year 2009, this company has a product strategy, interface, and user experience.MindSeaThis development company is responsible for delivering, informative mobile applications which are then used by high-profile clients such as Apple and many others. In fact, there are about 1 million users in the entire world. The approach of the company is multidisciplinary and collaborative in the best way. Also, the team of the company includes some of the best experts in project management, business analysis, programming, design, and so much more. Employing about 50 employees in total, the company manages to create an environment where all problems will be solved with proper and quick responses.DevfusionOn the list of the top app development companies in Canada, Devfusion is also a name that resides at the top. This full service providing Software Development and Design Company which is located in Toronto is basically one of the best. Founded in the year 2009, this company employed about 50 people in total and has been creating wonderful solutions in the field of web and mobile applications. Starting from recent start-ups to the enterprises out there, the company has resources and solutions for them all. The clients of the company include Bgon, Infinity, Taxi 2222 and so many others.ConsulticaConsultica is considered to be one of the best mobile app consultancy firms which have been providing the enterprise-level startups and the top-tier clients too. Ever since its existence in the year 2013, the company has helped in the development of different apps for the Web, Android, and iOS platforms. There are offices of the company in Europe, Canada, and the USA too. The best thing about the company is the high level of coding which is done in here along with the user-friendly design as well as the expertise that they have in the application analytics. The company hires about 50 employees in total and serves clients from all over the world.FreshWorks StudioThis company which is based in Victoria, BC is an award-winning firm which has its specializations in the development and design of web and mobile applications that have the interest of enterprises and startups. This company would take an idea and then turn it into some cutting edge design for the customer experience. Founded in the year 2014, this company hires about 11-50 employees in total and works for some of the top clients such as PetVibe, City of Victoria and so many others.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.