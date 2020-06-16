Middlesex/Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:20A302453

TROOPER: Sgt. Todd Stackhouse

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/15/20 1929 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Valerie Calle

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers were notified by dispatch of a family fight at a residence in the town of Williamstown, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers met with the complainant and other witnesses and determined that a physical assault had occurred. Valerie Calle was found to be highly intoxicated and the investigation revealed that Calle had physically assaulted another family member. Calle was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Calle was issued conditions of release and ordered to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 06/16/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Domestic Assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/16/20 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191