Middlesex/Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
cASE#:20A302453
TROOPER: Sgt. Todd Stackhouse
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/15/20 1929 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Valerie Calle
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers were notified by dispatch of a family fight at a residence in the town of Williamstown, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers met with the complainant and other witnesses and determined that a physical assault had occurred. Valerie Calle was found to be highly intoxicated and the investigation revealed that Calle had physically assaulted another family member. Calle was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Calle was issued conditions of release and ordered to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 06/16/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/16/20 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
SGT Todd Stackhouse
Patrol Commander
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US Rt. 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191