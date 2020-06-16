HAIZOL make it even easier for businesses worldwide to source OEM part suppliers
Haizol launches new user friendly website, making it easier than ever for buyers worldwide to be accurately matched with suppliers in Asia.SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When customers request, Haizol listens & responds. Engineers, product designers, and sourcing companies can use Haizol to quickly and efficiently source relevant factories within China and Asia to produce metal and plastic custom parts and components.
This year Haizol have worked closely with their customers to find out exactly what they want from an online marketplace, studying how to best serve an industry which is now more than ever before demanding a digital solution to sourcing their machine tooling without needing to travel.
Haizol’s platform has 2 simple portals, one for buyers who can create a free simple online account and quickly release an RFQ in seconds, and a supplier section where their ever growing database of verified suppliers can hop on and quote on projects. To date there are over 200,000 suppliers specialising in all kinds of manufacturing processes including CNC machining, Injection Molding, Casting, Stamping, Fabrication & Mold Making.
This process is made even easier through a new photo detection feature, whereby an uploaded part picture is instantly scanned and matched to previously produced parts of the same specification. The customer can see the finished part, as well as the factory that produced it. From there they can contact the supplier or submit an RFQ for them to quote on. Being able to see finished projects from other customers not only provides transparency but also allows buyers to see the material, manufacturing process, and typical minimum order quantities of factories that produce these parts.
It is a free service to receive quotes from vetted suppliers, without obligation. Allowing potential buyers to compare quotes for their tools with speed and ease.
