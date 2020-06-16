Route 15 NB Closed in Liberty Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Route 15 northbound are closed from Route 284 English Center / Buttonwood (Exit 65) to the Sebring Exit in Liberty Township, due to a tractor trailer crash.

A local detour using Route 284 (Blockhouse Road) and Route 414 (Blockhouse Road), Route 2005 (Bloss Mountain Road) to the Sebring Exit is in place.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , or at magbaker@pa.gov. ###