Lehigh County: Lane Restriction on Vera Cruz Road

County: Lehigh
Municipality: Upper Milford Township
Road name: Vera Cruz Road
Between: Geho Road and Main Road
Type of work: Surveying
Work being done by: Local Permittee
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for core boring work. Please use caution.
Start date: 6/15/20
Est completion date: 6/19/20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 05:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
