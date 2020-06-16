Lehigh County: Lane Restriction on Vera Cruz Road

​County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Milford Township Road name: Vera Cruz Road Between: Geho Road and Main Road Type of work: Surveying Work being done by: Local Permittee Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for core boring work. Please use caution. Start date: 6/15/20 Est completion date: 6/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 05:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: