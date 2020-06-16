Real-World Lessons for the New Normal in Media

Scott Salik of Youngevity and Gerry Field of American Public Television axle ai Logo Backblaze logo

Axle ai and Backblaze team up to present joint customer discussion on Thursday June 18th

We and Backblaze are delighted to sponsor these two prominent customers engaged in a freewheeling discussion of what’s happening in today’s media industry.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, axle ai

BOSTON, MA, USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- axle ai is partnering with fellow industry leader Backblaze to present a panel discussion on the New Normal featuring joint customers Gerry Field of American Public Television and Scott Salik of Youngevity. The event will be held online this Thursday, June 18th; registration is free and open to the public at https://tinyurl.com/newnormalpanel. While there has been a glut of webinars and other packaged content online since the onset of COVID-19, this event is highlighting a different perspective; customers of the two vendors who are finding answers to rapid change as they work through new challenges in media creation.

Sam Bogoch, axle ai’s CEO, said “We and Backblaze are delighted to sponsor these two prominent customers engaged in a freewheeling discussion of what’s happening in today’s media industry. COVID-19 brought massive change and a new focus on remote media access and cloud workflows – and for many media teams, just getting content out has been a struggle. In this conversation, we’re going to learn how these two very different teams have coped and found ways to overcome everything this year has thrown at them.”

