Bridge Inspection on I-81 North

Dunmore – There will be a lane restriction on I-81 north bound from Exit 178 (Avoca) to Exit 180 (Moosic ) on Wednesday, June 17 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM for bridge inspection.  The inspection will take place at mile post 179.0 to 179.3.  The inspectors will be utilizing a crane for the inspection.  Motorists should use alternative routes when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

 

Michael S. Taluto| Safety Press Officer Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 4-0 Office 55 Keystone Industrial Park | Dunmore, Pa 18512 Office 570.963.3502 | Fax 570.614.2957 www.neparoads.com * www.511PA.com

PennDOT reminds motorists they can log on to 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions before heading out.

 

