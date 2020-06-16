Bridge Inspection on I-81 North

Dunmore – There will be a lane restriction on I-81 north bound from Exit 178 (Avoca) to Exit 180 (Moosic ) on Wednesday, June 17 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM for bridge inspection. The inspection will take place at mile post 179.0 to 179.3. The inspectors will be utilizing a crane for the inspection. Motorists should use alternative routes when traveling in the area.

