Hurricane Michael Disaster Survivors Still Need Long Term Recovery Assistance

"He (Laramie Whitten) really has a heart to help people. He has helped me with several clients" - DSC, SVDP-USA Case Manager McLeod

Mold Damage in previous home from Hurricane Michael

Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team is Active in Supporting Survivors of Hurricane Michael

This will give me a life. It will give me a good life and a happy place to enjoy.”
— Mr. Morris, Hurricane Michael Disaster Survivor
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost two years since Hurricane Michael swept through the panhandle, leaving behind a wake of destruction, our community is still fighting to rebuild and move on. Many households continue to reach out for help they never received. The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team strives to help those families in need and find agencies and resources that can aid in their recovery. With the help of Disaster Services Corp Society of St. Vincent DePaul USA (DSC SVDP USA), one man can say he will finally be fully recovered.

Bradley Morris lived in his travel trailer in Wewahitchka before Hurricane Michael hit Gulf County in 2018. The hurricane completely destroyed his home. Mr. Morris, already dealing with a previous health related issue since 2011, has been struggling since the storm hit. When his home was destroyed, Morris moved in with his mother in Kentucky. When he received a small insurance payout, he bought the only thing he could afford at the time, which was a shed. The shed was moved onto his property and Morris has lived in it ever since.

Morris began working with DSC SVDP USA’s case manager Grace McLeod on April 7, 2020. After advocating on his behalf with several agencies, McLeod was able to find a reasonably priced travel trailer. She secured donations from both the Salvation Army and the Citizens of Gulf County Recovery team to purchase and deliver it to Mr. Morris’ property. Laramie Whitten of E-Z Tree Service and Removal helped move and finalize the installation. “He (Laramie Whitten) really has a heart to help people. He has helped me with several clients,” said McLeod. Mr. Morris is overwhelmed with the effort and swiftness that has been put into his recovery since working with St. Vincent de Paul in April, “This will give me a life. It will give me a good life and a happy place to enjoy.”

The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team and DSC SVDP USA continue to work and assist the Gulf County community to recover from Hurricane Michael. If you are in need of assistance or know of someone who is, The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team encourages you to contact them via email at cgcrecoveryteam@gmail.com or call 850-270-8911. If you wish to donate money to support recovery projects, you may mail a check made out to Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team to P.O. Box 1104, Port St. Joe FL 32457; or text recovergulf to 41444. You can also reach out to Disaster Services Corp Society of St. Vincent DePaul USA at (850)-227-1760 or email to Michael_fldcmp@svdpdisaster.org or visit our website at www.svdpdisaster.org

Kevin Peach, COO
The Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA
+1 202-380-9664
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

About Us - The Disaster Services Corp, SVdP-USA

You just read:

Hurricane Michael Disaster Survivors Still Need Long Term Recovery Assistance

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Environment, Natural Disasters, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kevin Peach, COO
The Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA
+1 202-380-9664
Company Details
The Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA
320 Decker Drive; Suite 100
Irving, Texas, 75062
United States
(202) 380-9664
Visit Newsroom
About

The Disaster Services Corporation (DSC) is a Catholic lay organization that helps people in situational poverty as a result of natural and man-made disasters to get their lives back in order. In addition to DSC, local Vincentians (members) dedicate thousands of volunteer hours to help families impacted by natural disasters. DSC is a national non-profit that is a sister company to the National Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVDP), led by CEO, Elizabeth Disco-Shearer. The program focuses on the Society’s efforts regarding long-term case management needs of impacted people after all of the first-responder agencies have departed. The Disaster Services Corporation work is focused on systemic change in long term recovery through person to person support services DSC Functions: -Deploys Regional Rapid Response Teams -Supports Disaster Recovery Centers known as Parish Recovery Assistance Centers (P-RACs) -Represents DSC at local Multi Agency Resource Centers -Provides Disaster Case Management to Impacted Families -Contracts for State and Private DCM Training -Assists with Long Term Recovery Efforts -Furnishes Homes Through the House in the Box® Program -Established in Long Term Economic Recovery Programs

http://www.svdpdisaster.org

More From This Author
Hurricane Michael Disaster Survivors Still Need Long Term Recovery Assistance
House in a Box®, an Award Winning Disaster Relief Program, Needs Funds for Hurricane Harvey Survivors
AID:Tech Named the 2019 Humanitarian Partner Organization of the Year by the Disaster Services Corporation SVDP-USA
View All Stories From This Author