City of Palmdale Statement - Robert Fuller Investigation

PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Palmdale is gratified that multiple agencies are now involved in the investigation into the death of Robert Fuller. We want to thank the community and elected officials who joined us in requesting the State Attorney General provide their oversight of the investigation to ensure transparency and accountability.Following today’s announcement by Sheriff Villanueva, we were pleased to learn that both the State Attorney General and the FBI-Civil Rights division answered the community’s call to put this investigation under a microscope. We join with our coalition in support of the involvement by these outside agencies and also with the Fuller family and the community in seeking a full and thorough investigation into the tragic death of Robert Fuller.We want to thank the community for their passionate pursuit for justice in this matter and let you know that the City of Palmdale hears our residents and will continue to stand united in support of your voices.Media Contact: John Mlynar, City of Palmdale: jmlynar@cityofpalmdale.org