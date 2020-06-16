Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,621 in the last 365 days.

City of Palmdale Statement - Robert Fuller Investigation

The City of Palmdale is gratified that multiple agencies are now involved in the investigation into the death of Robert Fuller.

PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Palmdale is gratified that multiple agencies are now involved in the investigation into the death of Robert Fuller. We want to thank the community and elected officials who joined us in requesting the State Attorney General provide their oversight of the investigation to ensure transparency and accountability.

Following today’s announcement by Sheriff Villanueva, we were pleased to learn that both the State Attorney General and the FBI-Civil Rights division answered the community’s call to put this investigation under a microscope. We join with our coalition in support of the involvement by these outside agencies and also with the Fuller family and the community in seeking a full and thorough investigation into the tragic death of Robert Fuller.

We want to thank the community for their passionate pursuit for justice in this matter and let you know that the City of Palmdale hears our residents and will continue to stand united in support of your voices.

Media Contact: John Mlynar, City of Palmdale: jmlynar@cityofpalmdale.org

John Mlynar
City of Palmdale
+1 6612675112
email us here

You just read:

City of Palmdale Statement - Robert Fuller Investigation

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.