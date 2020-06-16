I-29 Exits 242 and 246 Interchange Ramp Construction

For Immediate Release: Monday, June 15, 2020 Contact: Matt Brey, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound on and off ramps of Interstate 29 Exit 242 (County Road 23) from Wednesday, June 17, through July 1.

The contractor will be reconstructing the I-29 northbound lane through the exit during that time frame.

I-29 Exit 246 (New Effington) northbound on and off ramps will open to traffic today, June 15.

Work on the project includes overlaying the existing pavement and improving bridge decks and guardrails.

The prime contractor on this $17 million project is Reede Construction of Aberdeen and is scheduled to be complete by November.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

