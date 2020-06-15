Competitive Swim Club In Toronto Develop Swimmers for Competition At The Provincial Level In Fly
Flyboy Swim Club will coach competitive swimmers in Toronto that are motivated to surpass Provincial times in the two swim strokes; fly and Freestyle.
There Are Many Stairs That Lead You To The Top , Learn To Climb Them”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mithun Sudarshan says the Flyboy Swim Club ( www.learnthefly.com )will focus only on the two competitive strokes, especially the butterfly because it is one of the most challenging strokes to master. He feels that by specializing in the competitive fly, the Flyboy Swim Club can target only potential candidates that have the drive and commitment to achieve a Provincial competition level. “We are not a swim school,” says Mithun Sudarshan “we only want to attract swimmers that have the drive and ambition to be winners.”
— Mithun Sudarshan
The Flyboy Swim Club is backed by corporate sponsors and is not reliant on fees from swimmers to cover expenses. “This is always a hurdle for most swim clubs starting,” Mithun Sudarshan says, “our corporate sponsors believe in the Flyboy swim club’s vision both short and long term and is committed to developing a winning club.” He says that there are other sources of commercial based funding such as cross-promotion partnerships our sponsors are exploring and introducing the club to.
The Flyboy Swim Club expects to begin its operations in late August or early September 2020 based on the present COVID situation. The club anticipates that it will take some time locating the young competitive swim talent it hopes to attract. The Flyboy Swim Club will be looking to attract swimmers in the category twelve years old and up with several years of competitive swimming experience either with a club, school, or independent.
