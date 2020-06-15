06-15-2020 Validations Offices Remain Closed to Walk-Ins

Because of the current State of Emergency and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the West Virginia Lottery’s Charleston and Weirton validations offices remain closed to walk-in customers. The Lottery is only accepting mailed in claims at this time.

Players with winning traditional lottery tickets (scratch-off and drawing games such as Powerball) can mail them to the Lottery for validation and prize payment during the closure period. Please note that the processing time for prize claims may take longer than usual during this time, and that players have 180-days from a draw date or the end of a game to claim a prize.

If you have a winning ticket that expires during the Governor’s declared state of emergency, the Lottery will validate and pay the prize as long as you submit your claim by mail or in person at Lottery Headquarters no later than 30 days after West Virginia’s state of emergency order has been lifted.

Here are the steps to submit a winning ticket by mail:

* Sign the back of your ticket, and mail it to West Virginia Lottery/Claims, P.O. Box 2913, Charleston, WV 25330. Be sure to include a mailing address and daytime telephone number.

* If the prize is more than $600, you will need to include a photocopy of your driver’s license or government-issued photo ID and a copy of your social security card.

The West Virginia Lottery’s primary focus is the safety and well-being of our people, customers, employees, and business partners. We are doing our part to slow the spread of the virus, and protect our communities.

In addition to evaluating our operations and policies, we will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments, work with our business partners, and respect the guidance we receive from state and federal authorities.

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, you can call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-877-4304 or visit CoronavirusInformation

www.WVLottery.com