Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,581 in the last 365 days.

06-15-2020 Validations Offices Remain Closed to Walk-Ins

Because of the current State of Emergency and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the West Virginia Lottery’s Charleston and Weirton validations offices remain closed to walk-in customers. The Lottery is only accepting mailed in claims at this time.

Players with winning traditional lottery tickets (scratch-off and drawing games such as Powerball) can mail them to the Lottery for validation and prize payment during the closure period. Please note that the processing time for prize claims may take longer than usual during this time, and that players have 180-days from a draw date or the end of a game to claim a prize.

If you have a winning ticket that expires during the Governor’s declared state of emergency, the Lottery will validate and pay the prize as long as you submit your claim by mail or in person at Lottery Headquarters no later than 30 days after West Virginia’s state of emergency order has been lifted.

Here are the steps to submit a winning ticket by mail:

* Sign the back of your ticket, and mail it to West Virginia Lottery/Claims, P.O. Box 2913, Charleston, WV 25330. Be sure to include a mailing address and daytime telephone number.

* If the prize is more than $600, you will need to include a photocopy of your driver’s license or government-issued photo ID and a copy of your social security card.

The West Virginia Lottery’s primary focus is the safety and well-being of our people, customers, employees, and business partners. We are doing our part to slow the spread of the virus, and protect our communities.

In addition to evaluating our operations and policies, we will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments, work with our business partners, and respect the guidance we receive from state and federal authorities.

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, you can call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-877-4304 or visit CoronavirusInformation

www.WVLottery.com

 

You just read:

06-15-2020 Validations Offices Remain Closed to Walk-Ins

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.