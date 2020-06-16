Civicom® Congratulates Intellus Worldwide’s Health Literacy Initiative on IHA Health Literacy Award for Research
Civicom congratulates Intellus Worldwide’s Health Literacy Initiative (HLI) which received the 19th Annual IHA Health Literacy Award in the Research category.
It was an absolute honor to be supporting the Intellus Health Literacy Initiative team in this research effort. Improving health literacy is very much aligned to Civicom being a Buy Forward company.”GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading-edge marketing research services provider Civicom congratulates the Intellus Worldwide’s Health Literacy Initiative (HLI) which received the 19th Annual Institute for Healthcare Advancement (IHA) Health Literacy Award in the Research category.
— Ben Adosto
Intellus Worldwide’s Health Literacy Initiative is a coalition of insights volunteers that aims to provide today’s healthcare leaders with the tools and understanding required to address the growing needs of patients with varying health literacy levels. The HLI team received the award for their study on Health Literacy Guidance for HCP Communication with Patients.
Civicom’s involvement as one of the research partners in the study was initiated by Tom Donnelly of Branding Science, a valued client who has trusted Civicom to deliver consistent quality service over the years.
Civicom has a strong industry presence in market research facilitation through its secure CyberFacility® solution for conducting telephone and web-enabled market research in-depth interviews (IDIs) and focus groups. The award-winning project was supported by leveraging Civicom CyberFacility for running multiple webcam in-depth interviews with video playback capabilities. Civicom is HIPAA compliant and maintains a comprehensive information security policy.
"It was an absolute honor to support Tom and the entire Intellus Health Literacy Initiative team in this research effort,” says Ben Adosto, a Senior Global Account Manager for Civicom Marketing Research Services. “I think there needs to be more push for people in our space to do volunteer work, and this was a great opportunity. Improving health literacy is very much aligned with Civicom being a Buy Forward company."
As a Buy Forward company, Civicom is permanently committed to giving 10% of its profits to charitable causes. Civicom founded Feathers Project (feathersproject.org), a charity enabling sponsors from all over the world to be matched with beneficiaries from a developing country and become connected through a virtual meeting facilitated by Civicom Marketing Research Services.
About the Institute for Healthcare Advancement
The Institute for Healthcare Advancement (IHA) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) public benefit charity dedicated to empowering people to achieve better health. To fulfill this mission, the IHA publishes easy-to-read books and teachers’ manuals, organizes an annual continuing education health literacy conference, offers health literacy rewrite/design and original writing and graphic design services, evaluates patient education materials and communications, and more. For more information about the IHA, visit www.iha4health.org.
About Civicom Marketing Research Services
Civicom Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance the research process for marketing research professionals. Civicom is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom offers CCam™ focus, a portable HD 360° recording and streaming solution for live, in-person focus groups, also available in almost every focus group facility globally. Both offer an intuitive online curation platform for audio and video management (Glide Central®).
Civicom also offers Civicom Chatterbox®, an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards and featuring advanced analytic tools, plus the Civicom ThoughtLight® Mobile Insights App, a qualitative tool for collecting richer in-the-moment insights, useful for shopper insights, audio diaries and patient journeys, and See Me Navigate™ for remote App and Website Usability Testing.
Civicom operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and market research respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™. All of these services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages. Civicom is known among its clients for dedication to service quality and for the company’s motto “Your Project Success Is Our Number One Priority.”
Civicom Marketing Research Services and Schlesinger Group are partners in a Strategic Alliance to mutually serve the needs of clients needing web-enabled IDIs and focus groups combined with high quality recruiting services.
Civicom Marketing Research Services chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients’ ideas and requests as they see fit. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and roll-out of new services. To learn more, email Civicom® at inquire(at)civicommrs(dot)com or call +1-203-413-2423.
Rebecca West
Civicom Marketing Research Services
+1 203-413-2423
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn