Recommended COVID-19 Disinfectants for Lonseal Sheet Vinyl Flooring Products
Lonseal Flooring's Recommended Maintenance Products List has been updated and expanded to include additional manufacturers.
The use of disinfectants that are not intended for vinyl or the applied finish could result in failure of the finish or permanent damage to the flooring.”CARSON, CA, USA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lonseal continues to experience an increased amount of questions regarding the use of disinfectants with their sheet vinyl flooring, specifically for combating COVID-19. Their Recommended Maintenance Products List has been updated and expanded to include additional manufacturers, covering all of Lonseal Flooring markets. It is available at Lonseal's Maintenance page.
The disinfectants shown on our list from Aviation Cleaning Services, Callington, Celeste, Dr. Schutz, and Hillyard have been tested and approved for use with Lonseal Flooring. 3M should be contacted for their recommended COVID-19 disinfectants, and Spartan has stated that those listed below are suitable for vinyl floor and their finishes.
MANUFACTURER & RECOMMENDED COVID-19 DISINFECTANTS
3M Facilities Care & Cleaning
www.3m.com/facility/ (800) 852-9722
Contact 3M for their recommendations
Aviation Cleaning Supply
www.aviationcleaningsupply.com (518) 705-4038
Product Recommended: Quat Plus TB
Callington
www.callingtonhaven.com +61 2 9898 2788
Products Recommended: Netbiokem DSAM or Ki-Ose 325/350
Celeste Industries Corporation
www.celestecorp.com (800) 447-5775
Product Recommended: Sani-Cide EX3
Dr. Schutz
www.dr-schutz.com (877) 272-4889
Product Recommended: Disinfectant Cleaner
Hillyard Industries, Inc.
www.hillyard.com (800) 365-1555
Products Recommended: Re-Juv-Nal or Vindicator+
Spartan Chemical Company
www.spartanchemical.com (800) 537-8990
Products Recommended: Clean on the Go hdqC 2, Clean on the Go HDQL 10, GS Neutral Disinfectant Cleaner, HDQ Neutral, or Super HDQ Neutral
The most important thing to ensure with any disinfectant is that it is suitable for use with sheet vinyl and the type of finish applied to the flooring, whether acrylic or urethane. The use of disinfectants that are not intended for vinyl or the applied finish could result in failure of the finish or permanent damage to the flooring. For those manufacturers not noted above, always check with them before use.
About Lonseal. Celebrating over 48 years of durability and performance in a variety of commercial industries, Lonseal® is known as the “Little Giant” in the resilient sheet vinyl flooring industry. Lonseal offers a unique selection of resilient exterior and interior sheet vinyl flooring in embossed and smooth surfaces. They provide designs that best fit commercial spaces ranging from industrial to healthcare. Lonseal services a range of commercial applications including healthcare, educational, fitness, corporate, exhibits, entertainment stage studios, as well as transportation industries such as EMS, aviation, and marine. Lonseal’s products are specified through architects and designers nationwide. For more information, visit LONSEAL.COM or call 310.830.7111.
