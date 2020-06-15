Game and Fish Commission to hold teleconference meeting

The public is invited to attend and participate

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, June 29 via teleconference. The public is invited to attend and participate.

The Commission will be asked to approve revisions to:

Chapter 1, Regulation Governing Access to Records and Commission Policy VI A, Public Records

Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances

The full agenda and meeting materials are available on the Game and Fish website.

The public will have a chance to comment on each specific agenda item and can speak to the Commission about any matter. Participants can call in at: 877-278-2734 PIN: 631260.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

