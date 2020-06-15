Draft 2021-2024 STIP ready for public comment until July 16, 2020

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has published a draft of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and it will be available for comment from June 15, 2020 to July 16, 2020.

The STIP is a four-year program of transportation improvements that are funded with federal highway and transit monies.

Improvements include projects on the state and county highways, urban streets, roadway safety features, bikeways, as well as busing programs, which will be funded with federal funds.

An electronic copy of the draft STIP is located on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page.

Comments on the Draft STIP should be submitted to the appropriate NDDOT contact listed below or by email to dot@nd.gov with “Draft STIP” in the subject line by July 16, 2020.

NDDOT District Offices: