RE: One lane closure, Brookfield I 89
The roadway is back open.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 39 in Brookfield is down to one lane at this time due to a motor vehicle crash.
Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
