Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,560 in the last 365 days.

Smith County Man Charged with Assaulting Carthage Police Officer

CARTHAGE – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Smith County man, who is facing multiple charges related to the assault of a police officer.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, on June 11th, TBI Agents responded to a report that a Carthage police officer had been assaulted by a male subject, who was attempting a break-in at Carthage City Hall. Initial reports indicate a Smith County deputy and a Carthage police officer responded and approached Ralph Overstreet, when a fight ensued, resulting in Overstreet attacking the Carthage officer with a knife. Overstreet was taken into custody after being tasered by the deputy. The Carthage police officer was transported to a Nashville hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and has since been released.

Over the weekend, officers arrested Ralph Overstreet (DOB 06/17/1980). He is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Resisting Arrest. He was booked into the Smith County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Smith County Man Charged with Assaulting Carthage Police Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.