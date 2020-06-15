Smith County Man Charged with Assaulting Carthage Police Officer

CARTHAGE – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Smith County man, who is facing multiple charges related to the assault of a police officer.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, on June 11th, TBI Agents responded to a report that a Carthage police officer had been assaulted by a male subject, who was attempting a break-in at Carthage City Hall. Initial reports indicate a Smith County deputy and a Carthage police officer responded and approached Ralph Overstreet, when a fight ensued, resulting in Overstreet attacking the Carthage officer with a knife. Overstreet was taken into custody after being tasered by the deputy. The Carthage police officer was transported to a Nashville hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and has since been released.

Over the weekend, officers arrested Ralph Overstreet (DOB 06/17/1980). He is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Resisting Arrest. He was booked into the Smith County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.