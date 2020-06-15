Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,560 in the last 365 days.

Sneedville Man Facing Charges in Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

HANCOCK COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Sneedville man in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in January.

At the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI Special Agents began investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred on January 16th in Hancock County. The investigation revealed that deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man threatening to harm himself along Highway 31, near the Hancock County and Hawkins County line. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Charles J. Nicolls, Jr. (DOB 08/09/66), who was holding a gun to his head. Deputies ordered him to drop the weapon, but he refused to comply with verbal commands. While deputies were attempting to negotiate with Nicolls, he made a sudden move with the gun, resulting in deputies firing shots, striking him. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Today, the Hancock County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Nicolls with two counts of Aggravated Assault. This afternoon, he was arrested and booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Charles Nicolls

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Sneedville Man Facing Charges in Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.