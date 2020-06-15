Sneedville Man Facing Charges in Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

HANCOCK COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Sneedville man in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in January.

At the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI Special Agents began investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred on January 16th in Hancock County. The investigation revealed that deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man threatening to harm himself along Highway 31, near the Hancock County and Hawkins County line. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Charles J. Nicolls, Jr. (DOB 08/09/66), who was holding a gun to his head. Deputies ordered him to drop the weapon, but he refused to comply with verbal commands. While deputies were attempting to negotiate with Nicolls, he made a sudden move with the gun, resulting in deputies firing shots, striking him. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Today, the Hancock County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Nicolls with two counts of Aggravated Assault. This afternoon, he was arrested and booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $100,000 bond.