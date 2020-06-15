ASGN to Create 700 New Jobs Across Virginia, Move Corporate Headquarters to Henrico County

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will invest a total of $12.4 million to move its corporate headquarters from Calabasas, California to Henrico County and grow operations across the Commonwealth, creating a total of 700 new jobs and advancing Virginia’s economic recovery strategy. The company will invest $5 million in its new headquarters facility, located at 4400 Cox Road in Henrico, and create 121 new jobs. ASGN will also invest $7.4 million to expand its operations in Virginia, adding 147 new jobs in the City of Virginia Beach, 74 new jobs in the City of Roanoke, and 358 additional jobs in other communities in the Commonwealth. Virginia successfully competed with Massachusetts for these investments. “The creation of 700 new jobs is critical as we work to rebuild and strengthen our economy from the impacts of COVID-19,” said Governor Northam. “These projects are evidence that our business climate, infrastructure, and talent pipeline are strong and that Virginia is still the best state for business. We are thrilled that ASGN has decided to both relocate and grow its operations here and we thank the company for its commitment to supporting our communities, especially during these challenging times.” ASGN, a leading provider of IT and professional consulting services in technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors, is ranked 698th on the Fortune 1000 list. The company helps clients develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGN subsidiary Apex Systems, LLC was founded in Richmond, Virginia, in 1995 by Brian Callaghan, Win Sheridan, and Jeff Veatch, and has experienced strong growth across the Commonwealth for over 20 years. Apex Systems employs approximately 4,000 Virginians primarily in Henrico County, Northern Virginia, and the cities of Roanoke and Virginia Beach in addition to employees located across the United States. “I think it’s safe to say that we value ASGN’s creation of 700 new, well-paid jobs in Virginia now more than ever,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The Commonwealth is proud to be at the forefront of technology and innovation, and the company’s headquarters move and expansions across Virginia will further our role as a leader in this 21st-century sector while providing a critical economic boost.”

“With our two largest divisions based in the Commonwealth, it just made sense to have our headquarters in Henrico County,” said Ted Hanson, CEO and President of ASGN Incorporated. “This move allows us to remain close to our key customers and brands. Virginia’s strong pipeline of information technology talent for both the commercial and government sectors make it an ideal place for us to have our headquarters and continue to grow.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Henrico County, the City of Virginia Beach, the City of Roanoke, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the projects for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a total of $900,000 from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund (COF) to support the projects, including a $400,000 COF grant to assist Henrico County, a $350,000 COF grant for the City of Virginia Beach, and a $150,000 COF grant for the City of Roanoke. ASGN is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and funding and services to support ASGN’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. “We are delighted to welcome ASGN’s Fortune 1000 corporate headquarters to Henrico,” stated Chairman of the Henrico Board of Supervisors Tommy Branin. “ASGN offers a broad spectrum of technical staffing solutions. They will be a strong addition to not only Innsbrook, but to Henrico County.” “We are thrilled ASGN Incorporated will be expanding its footprint in Virginia Beach,” said City of Virginia Beach Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer. “Adding nearly 150 IT consulting and recruiting jobs is especially important to filling the variety of positions available in the city's growing IT and cyber security sectors.” “We are thrilled ASGN Inc. has chosen to expand its operations here in Roanoke,” said City of Roanoke Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. “Its subsidiary Apex Systems has been a great corporate citizen in Roanoke for many years, and the 74 new jobs created by this expansion will certainly have a positive impact on our economic development efforts and enhance the vibrancy of Roanoke.” “The Roanoke Economic Development Authority is delighted to partner with ASGN Inc. on this significant expansion project in Virginia,” said Roanoke Economic Development Chair Braxton Naff. “We recognize this expansion project, which will bring these 74 new jobs into downtown, will have a substantial economic impact on Roanoke’s downtown core.” “We are thrilled to welcome ASGN to Henrico County,” said Senator Siobhan Dunnavant. “With the addition of these 700 new jobs, we continue to show that Henrico and Virginia are good for business and lead by example in both workforce and economic development.” “As a nationwide leader of information technology services and staffing, I am thrilled ASGN has decided to relocate their corporate headquarters to Henrico County,” said Delegate Schuyler VanValkenburg. “Our diverse community and top-notch schools are reasons why Henrico is one of the best counties in the Commonwealth to live and work. I’m glad ASGN has recognized this and is bringing more jobs and significant investment to our area.” “As parts of our economy are struggling due to the worldwide pandemic, I am proud that ASGN is investing in our community here in Virginia Beach and creating 147 new jobs for Virginians in our region,” said Senator Jen Kiggans. “We must continue to promote economic development partnerships like the one fostered with ASGN in order to provide our workforce with the best possible job opportunities. It is critical that we protect our business friendly environment to ensure Virginia remains competitive to all companies looking for a home.” “I’m thrilled to hear that ASGN is relocating their headquarters to Henrico County and creating an additional 147 new jobs right here in Virginia Beach in the process,” said Delegate Alex Askew. “This is great news for our city, and I welcome ASGN’s expansion of operations in the Commonwealth.” “We are pleased that ASGN Inc. chose to invest in the City of Roanoke,” said Senator John S. Edwards. “Southwest Virginia is a great place to live and work, and we welcome the employees of Apex Systems to the 21st Senate District.” “We are excited to welcome ASGN Incorporated to the Roanoke Valley,” said Delegate Sam Rasoul. “As our economy rebounds in the coming months, these jobs come at a good time to uplift workers. I look forward to seeing ASGN’s employees flourish in Roanoke with good-paying and well-benefited jobs.”