ABB, Inc. Expands in Henrico County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation, will invest $28.5 million to expand operations in Henrico County. The project will create more than 100 jobs in the next three years.

Headquartered in Switzerland, ABB employs 110,000 people and operates more than 170 manufacturing facilities worldwide. With approximately 17,000 people across the United States, ABB has nearly 40 manufacturing, distribution and operational facilities across 20 states, including nine major research and development centers. ABB established its Henrico County facility in 1968. As part of this expansion, the company will add a new test center, warehouse and assembly lines to the Henrico County facility.

“ABB’s decision to invest again in Henrico County doubles down on nearly 60 years of success here in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia’s workforce continues to prove they can rise to the challenge and deliver world-class results. Together, we’re powering the future and meeting America’s energy needs with the groundbreaking work ABB is leading right here in Henrico County.”

“ABB is energizing the economy of Henrico County with over 100 new jobs and $28.5 million in new investments,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “Keeping the lights on in this country requires an all-hands-on-deck, all-of-the-above approach when it comes to energy. The research, production, and distribution work ABB is doing in Henrico County is a vital part of that.”

“ABB is continually investing in our workforce and advanced manufacturing footprint in the United States – our largest global market – to support our customers as they focus on improving energy efficiency and uptime while reducing their energy costs,” said ABB Electrification SVP of Industry Partnerships Franklin Sullivan. “The expanded facility in Richmond will increase ABB’s production capacity to meet significant market demand for advanced electrification solutions and enable us to continue to optimize customer service in this growing market.”

ABB’s Henrico County facility at 5900 Eastport Blvd. employs 184 Virginians and manufactures power production products, including power distribution units and static transfer switches. The facility produces approximately 2,500 units per year supporting data centers, hospitals, and manufacturing plants. The ABB products manufactured in Henrico County protect key infrastructure such as servers, MRI machines and production lines from electrical failures.

“ABB has been a valued part of our community for nearly 60 years,” said Henrico EDA Board of Directors Chairman Edward S. Whitlock III. “Their continued investment and creation of new jobs in Henrico underscores their confidence in our locality and their commitment to our shared values—innovation, progress and sustainability. We wish ABB continued success in the years ahead.”

“This decision to expand their operations in Henrico County from ABB is a tremendous win for our region and for the Commonwealth,” said Senator Lashrecse Aird. “This investment brings with it over 100 new, good-paying jobs and helps to solidify the county and the Commonwealth as leaders in advanced manufacturing and clean energy innovation. Having first arrived in this community nearly six decades ago, ABB returning to Henrico to expand their growth is a reflection of the work we do to ensure Virginia has a talented workforce and a strong climate for business and investment.”

“I am proud to welcome ABB’s expansion here in Henrico County, right in the heart of my district,” said Delegate Delores McQuinn. “This significant $28.5 million investment and the creation of over 100 new jobs reflect the incredible potential of our region and its people. ABB’s continued commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with our vision for economic growth that uplifts families and strengthens communities. I look forward to the opportunities this project will bring to our residents and the lasting impact it will have on our local economy.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Henrico County to secure this project. Governor Youngkin approved a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henrico County with this project.

VEDP will support ABB’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.