City of Palmdale Statement - Sheriff's Press Conference

The City o is gratified that that the Coroner’s office has withdrawn initial preliminary assessment of death by suicide as the cause of Mr. Fuller’s death.

PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following today’s press conference by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the City of Palmdale is gratified that that the LA County Coroner’s office has withdrawn their initial preliminary assessment of death by suicide as the cause of Robert Fuller’s death. We are also encouraged by the Sheriff Department’s commitment to a clear and transparent process in the investigation of the June 10, 2020 death of Robert Fuller.

The City of Palmdale remains committed to a thorough and complete investigation into the death of Robert Fuller. We continue to request the State Attorney General and the FBI-Los Angeles Civil Rights division take an active role in the ongoing investigation.

On June 14, 2020, the City of Palmdale developed a coalition of legislators, including State Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblymember Tom Lackey and Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Chair Kathryn Barger who joined the City of Palmdale in calling for the State Attorney General Xavier Becerra to oversee an independent and thorough investigation in the death of Robert Fuller. Together with our coalition of partners, the City of Palmdale will continue to demand a full accounting.

The City of Palmdale will not rest until an exhaustive review of Mr. Fuller’s death has been completed and justice is given to him.

Media Contact: John Mlynar, City of Palmdale: jmlynar@cityofpalmdale.org

John Mlynar
City of Palmdale
+1 661-267-5112
email us here

