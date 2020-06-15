Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DLI issues over $49M in UI payments for the week of June 8 through June 12

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that over 46,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling over $49M were issued over the week of June 8 through June 12, providing benefits to Montanans impacted by COVID-19.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits.

“We’re dedicated to helping Montanans who have lost their job or have had their hours reduced over the last two months,” Acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said. “We know every day matters for workers awaiting their benefits. That’s why we’re committed to quickly and accurately processing UI claims to ensure eligible Montanans receive the benefits they need.”

 

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of June 8 through June 12:

Date payments distributed

Regular UI Payments

Reg. UI & PEUC FPUC Benefits

PUA Payments

PUA-FPUC Payments

PEUC Benefits

Total Payments - $

Total # of Payments

8-Jun

$7,567,183

$19,042,200

$268,296

$755,400

$431,254

$28,064,333

30,210

9-Jun

$1,048,024

$2,530,200

$1,735,459

$5,714,400

$74,176

$11,102,259

10,862

10-Jun

$640,841

$1,365,000

$559,147

$1,671,000

$41,210

$4,277,198

2,610

11-Jun

$444,790

$905,400

$504,936

$1,476,000

$30,522

$3,361,648

1,707

12-Jun

$405,258

$811,800

$267,284

$800,400

$20,923

$2,305,665

1,272

Total

$10,106,096

$24,654,600

$3,335,122

$10,417,200

$598,085

$49,111,103

46,661

 

The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

 

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines . Those with technical, eligibility or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

 

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.

 

