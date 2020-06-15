Work To Begin on T-609 (Snyder Creek Road) Bridge Replacement Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor, Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett, PA, will begin work on the T-609 (Snyder Creek Road) bridge rehabilitation project in Bloomfield Township, Bedford County, on Monday, June 22.

Starting Monday, the bridge will be closed and replacement work will start. The scope of work will consist of removal of the existing bituminous wearing surface and the addition of a new 5-inch composite, concrete deck. Minor roadway approach work and guiderail upgrades will also be completed.

A 3.2 mile detour will be placed that will follow T-609 (Snyder Creek Road), Route 868 (Potter Creek Road), Route 1032 (Cowan School Road) and T-608 (Furry Drive). This detour will be in place for approximately six weeks.

Work on this bridge is expected to be complete by late-July 2020. All work on this $1.8 million project that includes the rehabilitation of eleven local bridges in Bedford, Fulton and Huntingdon Counties will be finished by November 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101