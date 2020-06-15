Secretary Azar statement on World Blood Donor Day

Sunday, June 14, marks World Blood Donor Day, which highlights the importance of blood donation while thanking the millions of people around the world who give blood. HHS Secretary Alex Azar released the following statement in commemoration of the day:

"Each year, millions of blood donors around the world generously take a small amount of time to make a very big impact. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a precipitous drop in the number of blood donors. If you're a healthy adult who is able to donate blood or plasma, you can join the battle against COVID-19 and help fellow Americans by scheduling an appointment in the coming days and weeks. Americans who have recently recovered from COVID-19 should consider scheduling an appointment to donate their plasma, which can be used to boost antibodies in others fighting the virus. Healthcare providers can play a role, too, by contacting their patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to see if they would be willing to donate their blood and plasma to help meet the significant need."

For more information on how and where to donate blood and plasma, you can visit the American Red Cross, America's Blood Centers, AABB, and the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association.

HHS's Office for Civil Rights recently released guidance on how healthcare providers can contact former COVID-19 patients about blood and plasma donation opportunities.