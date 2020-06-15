While Staying at Home Youth Learn and Share the Truth About Drugs
Youth out of school and staying home learn the Truth About Drugs from drugfreeworld.org and share the information with their peers.CLEARWATER, FL, US, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youth out of school and staying at home are learning the Truth About Drugs and telling their friends to also learn the Truth About Drugs by visiting the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s website (drugfreeworld.org), where anyone can read and watch videos on the dangers of the most commonly abused drugs, such as marijuana, painkillers, cocaine and more.
Lea, a 12 year old aspiring dancer, said to her fellow peers, “I learned the Truth About Drugs and pledge to be drug-free to help me achieve my goal of becoming a professional dancer. You should also find out the Truth About Drugs and be drug-free!”
Another example is an 11 year old girl who read the Truth About Drugs booklet and said, “This booklet might be small, but it has very important information about the effects of drugs.”
Many other youth are sharing their messages on social media and any way they can to their friends on the Truth About Drugs.
Per the Addiction Center, half of all new drug users are under the age of 18. And the majority of adults with addiction first experimented with drugs before they turned 21. i
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is providing free online drug education courses on their drugfreeworld.org website where anyone can sign up. Parents can use this as a tool to educate themselves and their kids.
“It is important for parents to take the time to educate their kids on the harmful effects of drugs,” said Ms. Santagostino. “We have made this easy for them to do with free online, short drug education courses.”
The Center on Addiction stated that seven out of ten teenagers will have been offered an illegal drug by the time they are 17 years old. ii And per another addiction services website, teenagers whose parents talk to them about drugs are 42% less likely to use drugs. iii
The free drug education courses online utilize the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s 14 different information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs and the Truth About Drugs documentary DVD: “Real People Real Stories.”
To sign up for a free course go to: https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/
Foundation for a Drug-Free World:
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community.
