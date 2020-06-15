Nanlite and MAC Group are proud to announce two new additions to the popular Forza Family
Full balance and versatility at the twist of a dial.
The Forza 60B from Nanlite is a bicolor, moonlight-style LED with remarkable light output relative to its small size. Weighing only 1.8 lbs, the Forza 60B employs a COB LED module with a variable color temperature range from 2700K to 6500K, enabling you to quickly match natural ambient or artificial lighting situations at the twist of a dial and eliminating the need for gels.
Ultra Bright Output
With the included reflector, the Forza 60B emits an impressive 13830 Lux of 5600K daylight-balanced light at 1 meter while maintaining a high CRI/TLCI of 98/95, ensuring accurate color rendition. When equipped with the optional FL-11 fresnel (sold separately), the light output climbs to a staggering 33450 Lux at 1 meter.
Plus, with dimming from 100% down to 1%, you can quickly adapt the Forza 60B to any scene without adding ND gels or diffusion.
Variable Bicolor
Small but Mighty
Designed to be the perfect lightweight go-anywhere LED light, the Forza 60B weighs a svelte 1.8 lbs and is about the size of a DSLR. You can easily pack the Forza 60B in any gearcase or even backpack.
Endless Light Shaping Possibilities
The Forza 60B is directly compatible with a purpose-built line of Forza 60 light modifiers, while an optional Bowens mount adapter (sold separately) expands compatibility to a massive selection of light modifiers, including but not limited to Nanlite's line of full-sized softboxes and umbrellas.
Practical Effects
With pre-programmed special effects in a simple-to-master menu system, the Forza 60B makes it easy to imitate lighting scenarios that can otherwise be tricky to recreate. At the touch of a button, you can simulate 12 different practical lighting effects: CCT Loop, INT Loop, Flash, Pulse, Storm, TV, Paparazzi, Candle/Fire, Bad Bulb, Firework, Explosion, and Welding.
Power Anywhere
Designed to operate in any location regardless of power availability, the Forza 60B can run off either the included AC adapter, a 14.8w V-Mount style battery, or 2 Sony NP-F series battery via specially designed battery grips (sold separately). A V-Mount Battery Grip is coming soon.
Also Introducing the Nanlite Forza 200
Compact and powerful need not be mutually exclusive.
The Forza 200 from Nanlite is a monolight style LED engineered to give maximum output out of a minimal footprint. With a light head weighing only 4 lbs, the Forza 200 employs a COB LED module and a precision-engineered reflector to emit 37540 Lux of 5600K daylight-balanced light at 1 meter. All
while maintaining a high CRI/TLCI of 98/97, ensuring accurate color rendition
Ultra Bright Output
With the included reflector, the Forza 200 emits an impressive 37540 Lux at 1 meter. When equipped with the FL-20G Fresnel (sold separately), the light output climbs to a staggering 126413 Lux at 1 meter. Plus, with dimming from 100% down to 1%, you can quickly adapt the Forza 200 to any scene without adding ND filters or diffusion.
Lightweight Compact Design
Nanlite went to great lengths to keep the Forza 200's footprint small for effortless transport from location to location. Weighing in at only 8.5 lbs (4 lbs of the head, 4.5 lbs of the controller), the Forza 200 packs a ton of punch into a small package.
Bowens-Style Light Modifier Mount
By utilizing the near-universal Bowens style light modifier mount and incorporating an umbrella holder into the yolk, the Forza 200 is compatible with a massive selection of light modifiers. Including, but not
limited to, Nanlite's line of fresnels, softboxes, and umbrellas.
Practical Effects
With pre-programmed special effects in a simple-to-master menu system, the Forza 200 makes it easy to imitate lighting scenarios that can otherwise be tricky to recreate. At the touch of a button, you can simulate 11 different practical lighting effects: INT Loop, Flash, Pulse, Storm, TV, Paparazzi, Candle/Fire, Bad Bulb, Firework, Explosion, and Welding.
Power Anywhere
Created to operate in any location regardless of power availability, the Forza 200 can run off either the included AC adapter or a 26V V-Mount battery (Not Included). Alternatively, it can also run off a 14.8V V-Mount with a reduced 120w output.
Silent Running
Thanks to the Forza 200's quiet, 20db fan and fanless power adapter, it is at home even in the most sound-sensitive situations.
