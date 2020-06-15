PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 6 Bridge Replacement Project in City of Corry, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view a virtual plans display for the a bridge replacement project on Route 6 (Columbus Avenue) over Keppels Run in the City of Corry, Erie County.

The bridge is located on Route 6 between the intersection with the Apache Avenue and the intersection with Shady Avenue near the Erie and Warren county line.

The project will include replacing the existing bridge with a reinforced concrete box culvert. Work will also include new roadway approaches and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

Work is expected to occur during the 2021 construction season.

The bridge and nearby roadway are expected to be closed for seven days during construction. A 35.5-mile detour will be posted using Route 6, Route 27, and Route 426.

The existing concrete slab bridge was built in 1917. It is classified as poor condition due to superstructure and substructure deterioration. Approximately 10,000 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The virtual plans display includes digital picture boards and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Erie County box then the tile marked Route 6 Bridge Replacement Project.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the comment period will be held online only. It will be open from June 15 to June 29, 2020. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Bob Bell, at robertbell@pa.gov or 814-678-7161.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Also, the project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Bob Bell, PennDOT Project Manager, at robertbell@pa.gov, or 814-678-7161.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

