MAW Construction, Inc. Announces New Commercial Remodeling Services

A well-established general contraction company announces its new commercially-focused services with its newly updated website.

Remodeling is an opportunity to take your company to the next level of productivity. Many problems can be solved by investing in a good commercial remodeling project.” — MAW Construction, Inc.

LANGHORNE, PA, USA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As everyone is starting to return to work from the recent isolation orders, a lot of people are ready to move forward into bigger and better things. MAW Construction, Inc. is one such company that is ready to eagerly move forward this 2020. It is an exciting season for MAW Construction, Inc. as they start the summer with a brand new website to announce a new addition to their general contracting services by offering commercial remodeling for Pennsylvania and New Jersey areas!

They’ve been serving the local Bucks & Montgomery Counties with home remodeling and roofing services for over 25 years, but are now ready to openly advertise their services for commercial properties. With their accreditations with the Better Business Bureau, GAF, and Home Advisor - they’ve built a reputation as professional and dependable. MAW Construction, Inc. started off 2020 strong as they were awarded “Langhorne’s Best in Roofing”. They strive to end 2020 just as strong.

So how do they plan on helping businesses in need of renovations? They offer services in interior remodeling for offices, retail, restaurants, and even apartments. For exterior remodeling, they offer services in roofing, siding, windows, gutters, concrete, and flatwork. MAW Construction Inc. can also help with electrical needs such as new construction wiring and panel upgrades. Do you have a commercial property but aren’t completely sure if you’re in need of a remodeling project? MAW Construction, Inc. has provided some helpful advice to know when it is time to consider renovations to your company’s building. Here is a list of some common signs for most industries that it might be time to remodel.

Service areas, furniture, walls, and floors look worn out.

The space for employees and or guests is cramped and unorganized.

If the company is changing branding.

Appliances need frequent repairs.

The building for visitors or employees seems to affect the mood negatively.

Working in the commercial space is inefficient.

In general, appearance and functionality will go hand-in-hand with how well your business will function and succeed. If your commercial building seems to be getting in the way of the business’s success then it is time to consider a remodel. MAW Construction, Inc. offers free consultations and estimates for interested callers. If you want to read more about the signs a commercial property needs remodeling they have a post about it on their website.

