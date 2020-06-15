ATTORNEY GENERAL RELEASES RAPID CITY POLICE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING SUMMARY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, June 15, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the Division of Criminal Investigation today released the summary into the shooting of Anthony Angel, 30, Rapid City, SD, on May 13, 2020, in Rapid City, South Dakota. The Division of Criminal Investigation assisted by the Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Meade County Sheriff’s Office, the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), and the South Dakota Highway Patrol, investigated the incident at the request of the Rapid City Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:14 pm on May 13, 2020. Officers of the Rapid City Police Department, working on information received regarding illegal drug activity, stopped a vehicle which was under surveillance for a headlight violation. Angel, a passenger in the vehicle, refused to identify himself to law enforcement. Outside of the vehicle Angel backed away from officers and produced a handgun which he aimed at law enforcement. The situation escalated and shots were exchanged which resulted in Angel being fatally hit. Officers rendered first aid, but he succumbed to his injuries the following day at Monument Hospital in Rapid City.

“As Attorney General it is my conclusion that the use of lethal force and discharge of a duty weapon by the Rapid City Police Officer was justified,” said Ravnsborg. “I would like to thank the Rapid City Police Department for their service and complete cooperation in this investigation.”

Rapid City Police Department Shooting Summary May 13, 2020

-30-

The Office of the Attorney General is the chief legal office for the State of South Dakota and provides legal advice to agencies, boards, and commissions of the State as well as representing the State in state and federal court. The Office of Attorney General also handles prosecutions, felony criminal appeals, civil matters, consumer protection issues, and issues formal opinions interpreting statutes for agencies of the state. Visit www.atg.sd.gov to learn more.

Connect with us on Facebook or on Twitter at @SDAttorneyGen

CONTACT: Tim Bormann, Chief of Staff, (605) 773-3215