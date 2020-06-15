CONCRETE SURFACE REPAIRS STARTING BY HERMOSA

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 Contact: Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, 605-673-9016

HERMOSA, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work on Highway 79 by Hermosa will begin on Monday, June 15.

The contractor will be repairing the surface of two miles of Highway 79 by Hermosa.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 10, depending on weather.

Motorists are asked to be aware of flaggers to guide traffic, a twelve-foot width restriction, suddenly slowing and merging traffic, construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane. The work zone will have a reduced speed from 65 mph to 45 mph through the work zone when temporary traffic control is in place and workers are present. When workers are not present, the speed limit will be 55 mph through the work zone.

The prime contractor for this Black Hills Region wide $1.9 million project is Complete Concrete, Inc. of Rapid City.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

