MnDOT invites you to provide input to help develop a regional freight plan (June 15, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. — Travelers on central Minnesota highways are invited to take Minnesota Department of Transportation District 3’s freight plan survey. The survey will be available from Monday, June 15 through Friday, July 10 and can be found at mndot.gov/d3/projects/freight.

MnDOT asks for input from the general public, freight carriers, shippers, manufacturers, and city and county stakeholders. Your valuable insights from this survey will be used by MnDOT to better understand trends, issues and needs related to central Minnesota’s freight transportation system.

The freight plan will outline how MnDOT, along with public and private sector freight stakeholders, move forward in future freight plans, investment and operations throughout the state.

To learn more about MnDOT District 3, visit mndot.gov/d3/about.html.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

