Injured Hiker on Mt. Meader

June 15, 2020

Chatham, NH – On Saturday, June 13 shortly before 3:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Mt. Meader Trail. The hiker was Rachel Marks, 33, of Fryeburg, ME. Marks was hiking with several friends when she suffered a severe ankle injury nearly three miles from the trailhead. A member of her party placed a call for help, and rescuers from Saco Valley Fire and Ambulance, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, Fryeburg Rescue, Brownfield Fire Department, and Lovell Fire Departments responded along with Conservation Officers and US Forest Service personnel.

After treating her injury, she was placed in a litter and carried two miles to a waiting all-terrain vehicle which transported her the last mile to the trailhead. Marks arrived at the trailhead shortly before 9:30 p.m. She left the scene by ambulance and was taken to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.

While Marks and her hiking partners were well prepared for their hike, this incident underscores the importance of hiking in groups. Many areas of the state have limited cell phone service and having friends who can move to service and accurately pass information to rescuers prior to their arrival on scene greatly aids in the rescue effort.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit www.hikesafe.com.