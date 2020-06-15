NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / UNLAWFUL TRESPASS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501351
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: May 29, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Quaker Street in the Town of Ferrisburgh
VIOLATION: "Unlawful trespass," a violation of Title 13 VSA 3705
ACCUSED: Eleanor Barnes
AGE: 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VICTIM: Michele Racine
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 2, 2020, the Vermont State Police received a
trespassing complaint which occurred on Quaker Street in the Town of
Ferrisburgh. Preliminary investigation indicates the accused, Eleanor Barnes
entered the property of Michele Racine. Racine provided court documents stating
Barnes is not allowed to enter her property to return mail which was wrongfully delivered.
Barnes was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court
Criminal Division to answer the charge of Title 13 VSA 3705, "Unlawful
trespass."
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 14, 2020, at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Christopher Hein
New Haven Barracks, B Troop
Vermont State Police
802-388-4919 x2768