NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / UNLAWFUL TRESPASS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501351

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: May 29, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quaker Street in the Town of Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: "Unlawful trespass," a violation of Title 13 VSA 3705

ACCUSED: Eleanor Barnes

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

VICTIM: Michele Racine

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 2, 2020, the Vermont State Police received a

trespassing complaint which occurred on Quaker Street in the Town of

Ferrisburgh. Preliminary investigation indicates the accused, Eleanor Barnes

entered the property of Michele Racine. Racine provided court documents stating

Barnes is not allowed to enter her property to return mail which was wrongfully delivered.

Barnes was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court

Criminal Division to answer the charge of Title 13 VSA 3705, "Unlawful

trespass."

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 14, 2020, at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Christopher Hein

New Haven Barracks, B Troop

Vermont State Police

802-388-4919 x2768

Christopher.hein@vermont.gov