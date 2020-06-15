Santa Barbara Estate Featuring Monet-Inspired Gardens to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions and Engel & Völkers

“I’m ready to begin the next phase of my life closer to my children, and the Concierge Auctions platform is the best and most efficient way to control my desired date of sale." ” — Seller Kathy VandenBerghe

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A traditional estate tucked away in Montecito’s Golden Quadrangle in Santa Barbara that is an oasis of effortless California sophistication will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Kris Johnston of Engel & Völkers. Previously offered for $8.9 million, the property will sell No Reserve, to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held July 14–16th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I’m simply thrilled at the opportunity to partner with Concierge Auctions” stated Johnston. “This property is the epitome of Montecito living. It has several levels of outdoor entertaining and views of spectacularly manicured gardens. We look forward to showcasing it to the firm’s global database of buyers and, ultimately, a successful auction.”

The 3.67-acre property is ideal for al fresco entertaining. For poolside brunch, sunset cocktails, or nighttime bocce ball tournament, the expansive brick deck plays the perfect host. Inside, terra cotta floors and rustic wood-beamed ceilings bring a charming sensibility to everyday life. French doors bring the outdoors in, and multiple fireplaces take the chill out of coastal evenings.

“Concierge Auctions is the clear leader in the luxury real estate auction space,” stated Paul Benson of Engel & Völkers. “As a member of both their Preferred Agent network and Advisory Board, I have seen first-hand their success over the years with high-end, unique properties worldwide, which is why, when our client sought a time-certain solution for the sale of this stunning Montecito estate, we knew we’d be in the best of hands with their team. We look forward to naming a new owner on auction day.”

Additional features include a cathedral ceiling in the master suite; a fireplace; two sets of French doors, providing access to the suite balcony; his and her spa baths and walk-in closets; deep soaker tubs; an updated chef’s kitchen with large central island and robust storage; top-of-the-line appliances and wine fridge; pantry; rustic wood ceiling beams; casual dining area with fireplace; swimming pool, hot tub, and dining cabana; brick decking; bocce ball court; extensive landscaping, with fruit trees, a lush lawn, and flower and kitchen gardens; private putting green and a separate guest casita with fireplace.

“I’m ready to begin the next phase of my life closer to my children, and the Concierge Auctions platform is the best and most efficient way to control my desired date of sale,” said seller Kathy VandenBerghe, adding, “I know that the next owners will enjoy the property as much as we have.”

Montecito’s Golden Quadrangle is one of the most desirable areas in The American Riviera. Nestled between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific, this seaside enclave is minutes from beautiful beaches, scenic hiking trails, and downtown Santa Barbara. The estate is close to miles of south-facing coastline. Surfing, swimming, or picnic spots are abundant at nearby Hammonds, Butterfly, and Miramar beaches. Charming Coast Village Road offers shopping and dining. One of the top elementary schools in California, Montecito Union, is less than a mile away, as are over 15 area trails, with the San Ysidro trailhead steps from the property’s backyard. World-class golf is only a few miles away. Hop on the scenic Pacific Coast Highway and head south for urban adventures in Los Angeles, or head north to Big Sur.

706 Park Lane is available for in-person showings daily by appointment and virtual open houses and private showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.