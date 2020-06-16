Supply Chain Wizard Digital Factory and Digital Projects Now Available on Microsoft AppSource
We’re happy to welcome Supply Chain Wizard to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe.”NEW JERSEY, PRINCETON, USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply Chain Wizard, a leader in digital supply chain transformation solutions, today announced the availability of Digital Factory and Digital Projects on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.
— Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, AppSource Product Marketing
Supply Chain Wizard has a unique vision for self-driving supply chains of the future and has developed innovative cloud solutions in collaboration with major manufacturers in pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries to help them achieve digital transformation across their supply chains. Two of such solution platforms are Digital Factory and Digital Projects, now available for direct purchase on the Microsoft AppSource and, also, in Azure Marketplace.
Digital Factory platform helps manufacturers quickly and cost-effectively digitize their performance tracking, production scheduling, and log keeping activities by means of its digital solutions. Specifically, the platform consists of four solutions:
• OEE Tracker – improves production efficiency with real-time visibility & advanced analytics
• Labor Tracker – increases productivity with real-time labor hours & utilization tracking
• Digital Logbook – digitizes paper-based logbooks & forms of all kinds with GMP compliance
• Scheduler – improves production scheduling via shop-floor integration and advanced analytics
Digital Projects platform is an easy-to-use project portfolio management solution, specifically designed for companies managing large number of projects to maintain and improve their supply chains with varying levels of complexity and multiple stakeholders working as collaborators.
The platform brings key functionalities like:
• Complexity Management – enables feature selection to fit projects of any complexity level
• Collaboration Access Management – offers fully configurable user access level management
• Smart Notifications – keeps all users in the loop with relevant project updates and reports
• Flexible Master Data – embeds in a fully functional & customizable master data system
• Impact & KPI Tracking – manages projects benefits, impact & KPIs with flexible reporting
The two solutions can be used individually or as a connected platform for complete end-to-end supply chain management capabilities – a major advantage over point solutions that lack integration capabilities and/or ability to address use cases in the intersection of key business processes.
To help customers achieve complete real-time visibility & decision-making capabilities across their supply chain, the solutions make use of the latest IIoT technologies in addition to machine learning and AI capabilities through Microsoft Azure to enable data-driven decisions, driving real value and change management.
“Future of supply chain management demands complete transparency, traceability, and digital capabilities to cost-effectively adopt to rapid market changes,” said Evren Ozkaya, Founder and CEO of Supply Chain Wizard. “Our company is helping manufacturers with innovative solutions that can not only add great value today by solving their current business challenges, but also establish the foundation of their digital supply chains for tomorrow.”
Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, AppSource Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re happy to welcome Supply Chain Wizard to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Digital Factory and Digital Projects from Supply Chain Wizard to help customers meet their needs faster.”
To learn more about the solutions, visit solutions.supplychainwizard.com.
About Supply Chain Wizard
Supply Chain Wizard, a two-times Inc. 5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, is a digital innovation and solutions firm, and a global leader specializing in serialization and tea
ceability, supply chain strategy, and digital transformation programs.
Supply Chain Wizard partners with organizations in designing, developing, and implementing digital solutions using state-of-the-art technologies such as Internet-of-Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Blockchain through its cloud platform to enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformations in life sciences, pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. Serving some of the world's largest pharmaceutical and consumer goods manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, Supply Chain Wizard is dedicated to adding sustainable value through data-driven decision making from shop floors to executive boardrooms.
