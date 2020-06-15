Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ATV Rollover in Piermont

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 6/15/2020

Piermont, NH – Shortly after 7:40 p.m. on June 12, 2020, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an ATV crash that had occurred in Piermont, NH.

The Piermont Fire Department responded to the scene and provided initial treatment to William Winot, 75, of Piermont, NH, eventually transporting him to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH, for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A State Trooper with NH State Police and a Conservation Officer with the NH Fish and Game Department investigated the crash on scene.

It was learned that Mr. Winot was planning on taking his All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) for a ride around his property when he attempted to climb a steep bank out of his driveway. As he rode up the bank, the ATV rolled over backwards throwing Mr. Winot off. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

