ATV Crash Hopkinton-Everett Riding Area in Weare

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Nick Masucci 603-352-9669 June 15, 2020

Weare, NH – On Saturday June 13, 2020, at approximately 2:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) crash in the Hopkinton-Everett Riding Area in Weare. Upon notification of the crash, members of the Dunbarton Police and Fire Departments, Weare Police and Fire Departments, U.S. Army Corps Rangers, and Conservations Officers responded to the scene of the crash.

The operator was identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Mendez of Lowell, Massachusetts. Upon investigation of the crash, it was discovered that Mendez was attempting to pass another ATV operator and lost control of his machine, resulting in Mendez being thrown from the ATV and sustaining a minor injury. Excessive speed and inexperience were found to be the two major contributing factors of the crash. Mendez was wearing protective equipment, including a helmet and eye protection, which helped save him from suffering further injuries.

While investigating the crash, Conservation Officers received multiple verbal complaints regarding numerous riders driving aggressively. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department would like to remind everyone to please be courteous of others on the trail, to know and ride within your limits, and to wear protective head and eye safety equipment at all times.

No further information available at this time.