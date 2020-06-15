Paving Project on Route 3003 in Potter County to Start June 22

Coudersport, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that a paving project on Route 3003 in Potter County is set to begin Monday, June 22. This project will improve ride quality and extend the useful life of approximately 12 miles of roadway in Eulalia, Homer, Summit and Sylvania townships.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Starting June 22, the entire length of Route 3003 from Costello to Borie will be closed to all but local traffic between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Through traffic will be detoured onto Route 872. The closure will be lifted at the end of each work day.

This project is a joint effort between PennDOT and Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College. PennDOT Potter County Maintenance will sealcoat the roadway after Glenn O. Hawbaker completes paving, drainage improvements, guiderail installation, pavement markings and miscellaneous construction. The project cost is $2.3 million. PennDOT anticipates completing the work in early July. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

